Maui Land & Pineapple: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) _ Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 16 cents per share.
The real estate company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.4 million, or 54 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $10 million.
Maui Land & Pineapple shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4.5% in the last 12 months.
