LATEST: Officials urge sick travelers to postpone Hawaii vacation plans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus response in Hawaii. Officials stress that there have been no confirmed cases in the islands.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said travelers should postpone their Hawaii plans if they’re feeling ill.
“I think that we as a state welcome all travelers that are healthy,” Green said.
“We’re not going to be Draconian in our travel restrictions, but we are going to put people’s health and safety first here in Hawaii.”
He also said that Hawaii residents should consider postponing non-essential travel to Asia.
FESTPAC was slated to bring as many as 90,000 people to Honolulu in June.
Instead, the large Pacific cultural festival ― described as the “Olympics of the Pacific” ― has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
There’s no new date for the event, but organizers say they’re hoping for later this year.
The cancellation is more bad news for the tourism industry, which is bracing for wilder fallout from the coronavirus that could last for months.
State Rep. Scott Saiki says the state must take its reliance on tourism into account while preparing for the financial impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak.
“Hawaii will be hit hard because of our proximity to Asia and our fragile economy that relies heavily on tourism and imports,” said Saiki, the speaker of the state House.
Saiki noted that the state’s Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism reported a February decline in international visitors to Hawaii of more than seven percent.
The state is also expected to lose more than $20 million in visitor spending because of the temporary suspension of flights to South Korea.
The State Department is asking Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea as the country scrambles to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
Americans are also being urged not to travel at all to Daegu, where most of South Korea’s cases have been reported.
Authorities already advised against all travel to China.
Meanwhile, a Level 2 advisory has been issued for Japan, Italy and Iran, advising travelers to take extra precautions while traveling in the countries.
To find the latest travel advisories, click here.
