Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-RELATIVE
Woman disputes claim she knows whereabouts of missing kids
PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for the adult niece of an Idaho woman whose two children have been missing for five months say their client is cooperating in the FBI’s investigation into the disappearance. Attorneys for Melani Pawlowski said their client underwent three interviews with agents and surrendered her computer. Pawlowski was accused by her ex-husband of knowing the whereabouts of Lori Vallow’s two children yet failing to cooperate with authorities. Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were reported missing in September and an investigation into their disappearance has stretched across several states to Hawaii, where their mother is jailed.
CORPORATE BOARDS-WOMEN
Bill would require more women on Hawaii corporate boards
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill that would require publicly traded corporations based in Hawaii to include women on their boards of directors has advanced in the state Senate. But it is facing resistance from business advocates. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the bill would require public corporations with its principal executive offices in Hawaii to have at least one female director on their boards by the end of 2020. Staff for state Attorney General Clare Connors warned that requiring corporate boards to have minimum numbers of women may run afoul of the equal protection clauses of the U.S. and Hawaii constitutions.
HAWAII COUNTY BUDGET
Hawaii mayor releases $625.9M budget with 6.9% increase
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii County's mayor has made public details of a $625.9 million budget plan for the next fiscal year that includes a $7.8 million increase in retirement benefits for county employees. West Hawaii Today reported Mayor Harry Kim's budget request for fiscal year 2020-2021 is a 6.9% increase over the current fiscal year ending June 30. The mayor’s budget message says retirement contributions have increased 64% for police and fire departments and 41% for general employees over the past four years. The budget relies on an average 3.9% increase in property values. The increase means property owners are likely to see a bigger tax bill.
FERAL PIGS-GUAM
Bill to remove hunting permit need for feral pigs in Guam
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — License requirements and fees to hunt feral pigs in Guam are expected to be removed under a bill that would reclassify the animals as an unprotected species. Pacific Daily News reported that the bill was introduced Friday by Sen. Clynt Ridgell who said removing restrictions would allow the community to develop solutions to controlling the feral pig population. Feral pigs are not native to Guam and have been blamed for damaging farms and vegetable gardens, chasing after pets and their owners, and harming native species of plants. Piti Mayor Jesse Alig says allowing residents to hunt feral pigs will help reduce the population.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS BAN
Maui County considering ban on short-term vacation rentals
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — County officials in Maui have said they are considering a ban on all short-term vacation rentals to combat illegal rental operations on the island. Maui News reported that the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled a public information meeting on the issue to solicit community feedback. The meeting is scheduled for March 6 at the Department of Planning building in Wailuku. Department Director Michele McLean says no bill or rule change is expected to be proposed, and that the meeting is just to collect input on a potential ban. County officials say it could take a few years to phase out short-term rentals.
HAWAII COUNCILMAN-METH CHARGES
Prosecutors: Hawaii man led meth ring while councilman
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii politician has pleaded not guilty to allegations he led a drug-trafficking organization while serving as a county councilman. Allegations against Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun include running a drug-trafficking organization, supplying guns, conspiring with a gang leader, requesting sexual favors as payment for drugs and assaulting a police officer. Brun and 11 co-defendants were arrested Thursday. Prosecutors say Brun obtained meth from a leader of the United Samoan Organization gang and had drugs mailed to Hawaii from California. The case highlights the hold crystal meth has on some people in the state.