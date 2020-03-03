Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for the adult niece of an Idaho woman whose two children have been missing for five months say their client is cooperating in the FBI’s investigation into the disappearance. Attorneys for Melani Pawlowski said their client underwent three interviews with agents and surrendered her computer. Pawlowski was accused by her ex-husband of knowing the whereabouts of Lori Vallow’s two children yet failing to cooperate with authorities. Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were reported missing in September and an investigation into their disappearance has stretched across several states to Hawaii, where their mother is jailed.