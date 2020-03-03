Faye Kennedy, a civil rights leader in Hawaii, dies at 88

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Faye Kennedy, a civil rights advocate who broke racial barriers in Hawaii, has died at 88.
Kennedy died at her Saint Louis Heights home Friday. She was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Kennedy was just the second African-American to be a YWCA leader honoree in 2010. She served on the Hawaii Women’s Political Caucus and Hawaii Civil Rights Commission.
Born during the Great Depression in Kansas City, Kennedy’s education on civil rights issues started early.
She described one frightening encounter from her youth:
“The Ku Klux Clan came to the door, and they said that we weren’t welcome there, and they wanted us to move out,” Kennedy told Hawaii News Now in 2010.
“So my father got his shotgun and said okay the first one to cross this threshold is going to be in trouble. So all my life they taught us to stand up for ourselves.”
When she married her Caucasian husband in 1960, there were still 16 states with laws prohibiting inter-racial marriage.
She was also instrumental in establishing the state holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
"That's one of my proudest accomplishments is that several of us were aware that Hawaii was one of the last three states to get the holiday,” she said in 2010.
Kennedy collected dozens of accolades for her public service. She was also a published author, columnist and loved politics.
Services for Kennedy are not yet known.
