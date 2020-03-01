Trade winds, showers to diminish as work week begins

Trade winds will remain rather gusty into Monday, with the possibility of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing overnight into early Monday morning. The high pressure area fueling the trade winds and the upper level disturbance fueling the showers will both weaken over the next few days, with more stable conditions and lighter winds by mid-week. Looking ahead, a new strong high pressure area will build far north of the state late in the week, bringing another round of locally windy weather.