Trade winds, showers to diminish as work week begins

Trade winds will remain rather gusty into Monday, with the possibility of locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms continuing overnight into early Monday morning. The high pressure area fueling the trade winds and the upper level disturbance fueling the showers will both weaken over the next few days, with more stable conditions and lighter winds by mid-week. Looking ahead, a new strong high pressure area will build far north of the state late in the week, bringing another round of locally windy weather.
For now, a wind advisory will remain posted for most of the state except the summits of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala, which will be under a winter weather advisory. Both advisories are up until 6 a.m. Monday.
Out in the ocean, a small craft advisory remains in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to high winds and seas. A high surf advisory is also in effect through Monday afternoon for most east-facing shores for a rough swell generated by the trade winds. North and west shores will be entering a stretch of smaller surf for much of the week, while south shores will remain small with only background southerly swells.
