Rising star Tenelle talks music, clothing line and more

Grammy-nominated artist Tenelle is a rising star in the music industry. The singer, songwriter comes home every couple of months to see her family and is currently working on her next album in Los Angeles.
"My last album was Grammy-nominated and Billboard-recognized," said Tenelle. "Now doors are open. It's really, really cool. I got some really great funding in back of my album for this one. My first song I named it 'Ya You.' I think I'm going to name it (the album) 'Untold Stories."
The singer makes it back to Hawaii every couple of months. "Hawaii is the reason why everyone knows me. Then you have streaming music now a days that now opens up so many doors. Thank you Jesus for streaming music."
Tenelle is also juggling her music with her clothing line Ten by Ten, which is launching some new exclusive prints. So what does Ten by Ten mean? "The story is we are all pleased with ten fingers that make up our two hands so that we can go and reach for God's blessings that are in front of us," said Tenelle. "Then we have ten toes that make up our two feet and without ten toes you lack balance. But they make up our two feet where you can walk by faith and never by sight."
About Tenelle:
Tenelle Christine Luafalemana, aka Tenelle, makes melodic, R&B-infused reggae-pop. A native of Carson, California, Tenelle grew up in a family of Samoan descent and initially focused on playing sports before she became interested in singing. Around age 12 she began taking vocal lessons with Tim Carter (Beyoncé, Willow Smith) and gained early performance experience singing at family gatherings and funerals and in church. After high school, she spent several years singing alongside three of her uncles in the band Chord Brown, gigging regularly around San Diego, Long Beach, and Los Angeles. During this period, she also started writing her own songs, drawing inspiration from artists like Lauryn Hill, Gwen Stefani, Betty Wright, and others.
In 2008, Tenelle began focusing on a solo career, splitting her time between performances in Long Beach and traveling to Hawaii, where she found work singing backup with several in-demand outfits. In 2013, she debuted with the singles "Bulletproof" and "Flava," the latter of which reached the top of the digital charts. High-profile concerts followed, with Tenelle opening for such acts as Fiji, Common Kings, Sammy J, Spawnbreezie, Drew Deezy, and others. She then paired with Spawnbreezie for the 2015 single "Going Nowhere," followed in 2016 by both "Ride or Die" with Fiji and "Say That You Love Me" featuring Sammy J. In 2017 Tenelle delivered her debut album, For the Lovers, featuring guest appearances by Chazrox and Fiji.
