Rising star Tenelle talks music, clothing line and more

Tenelle is also juggling her music with her clothing line Ten by Ten, which is launching some new exclusive prints. So what does Ten by Ten mean? "The story is we are all pleased with ten fingers that make up our two hands so that we can go and reach for God's blessings that are in front of us," said Tenelle. "Then we have ten toes that make up our two feet and without ten toes you lack balance. But they make up our two feet where you can walk by faith and never by sight."