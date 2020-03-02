'Really frightened’: Hawaii couple recounts being in Philippines mall during hostage crisis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A couple from Hawaii is relieved after safely escaping the mall where an hours-long hostage crisis took place in the Philippines on Monday.
Police said a recently fired security guard shot another security guard at the V-Mall in the San Juan area of Manila.
The shooter, identified as Archie Paray, then rushed to the second floor of the mall, where he held dozens of people hostage in an office for hours.
Hilo residents and YouTube travel vloggers Owen and Maya Keliiholokai were in a computer store in the mall at the time of the shooting. They recorded messages while they waited to find out what was happening.
“Oh man, we’re still shaking a little bit,” Maya Keliiholokai said in the video. “We heard something that sounded like a gunshot and then Owen saw somebody drop, and he just grabbed me and brought me to the back of the store.”
Owen Keliiholokai added, "So everybody scattered out of the store and we’re waiting in the back of the store right now.”
They said that people toward the front of the store were about 10 feet away from the gunman. While they were hunkered down in the back of the store, they noticed it got quiet.
They saw that everyone had already evacuated the store when they spotted an employee at the front.
“It was just pure luck that we just so happened to catch the guy as he was bolting the door,” Owen Keliiholokai said, in an interview over Skype. “We waved him down and he allowed us to exit.”
Maya Kelliholokai said, “We were really frightened for a little bit there until we were actually out of the store, across the bridge and into the parking lot, where we felt we were safe behind several armed guards.”
The Keliiholokais said they were relieved they were not locked in the store.
They arrived in the Philippines the night before and are traveling through Southeast Asia.
The suspect later released his hostages, spoke to the media about being fired recently, and was later arrested.
