A mother born on leap day gives birth on leap day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Jelffs family has a lot to celebrate. On Saturday, February 29, parents Adrian and Clea, welcomed their second child at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.
It just so happens Saturday was also Clea’s 36th birthday.
Adrian tells Hawaii News Now that his wife went into labor Saturday morning and gave birth later that night to a healthy baby boy named Windsor William Jelffs.
Both mom and baby are doing well. The two will now be able to celebrate their birthdays every four years.
The Jelffs also have a 21-month-old daughter, Sefra.
The odds of a baby and mother sharing a birthday on leap day are one in 2.1 million.
