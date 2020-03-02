Speed believed to be factor in 2 separate motorcycle crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say speed may be a factor in two separate critical crashes involving motorcycles on Oahu on Sunday.
Honolulu police said around 7:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was critically injured after crashing his dirt bike into a guardrail in East Oahu.
It happened on Kalanianaole Highway near the Halona Blowhole.
Police said the motorcyclist was going westbound on the highway when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and found laying over the guardrail with head injuries.
Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the man to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition.
Authorities believe speed may be a factor in the crash, but it’s not known if drugs or alcohol are involved.
Earlier in the day, officers also responded to a critical motorcycle crash in Kailua.
It happened around 1:50 p.m. on Kapaa Quarry Road.
Police said a 57-year-old man on a motorcycle struck a Honda van that was turning left into a park.
Paramedics treated and transported the motorcyclist to Queen’s in critical condition.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the van — a 63-year-old man who was visiting the state — and his passengers were not injured.
Officials say speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash, but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors.
