Maduli ’Ohana BBQ: set it and forget it with Traeger grill

Backyard barbeques have been a weekly occurrence in the Maduli ohana since McKenna was a child. As experts in the art of grilling, Talk Story host McKenna Maduli invited her family to experience the Traeger grill. Rated as one of the world's best wood pellet grills because it gives meat a distinctive smoky taste, Kata, Elijah and Janet Maduli joined McKenna to give it a try.
About Traeger Grill:
The Traeger is a wood pellet grill. In it, pellets are drawn from a side-mounted hopper into a central burn chamber by an auger, then ignited by a hot metal rod. Those mechanisms run on electricity, so you've got to plug it in. It offers precise, digital temperature control integrated with meat thermometers. You can grill, smoke, bake, roast, baste and BBQ in it. Wi-FIRE technology allows you to monitor and adjust temperatures using your smartphone. The 780 Pro grill has 780 square inch space, which breaks down to 34 burgers or 6 rib racks or 6 whole chickens at once. City Mill's largest selection of Traeger Grills is available at Hawaii Kai, Mililani & Ewa Beach. All 8 stores carry the accessories (wood pellets, liners, covers, sauces and rubs).
About City Mill:
City Mill has proudly served the Island of Hawaii for over 50 years. The family-owned business offers and extensive array of tools, hardware, building materials, home, lawn, decor and more. The super hardware retail chain serves the Oahu Community with 8 stores conveniently located in Ewa Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii Kai, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, Mililani, Pearl City and Waianae. City Mill was founded and is still managed by the Ai family. The founder, Chung Kun Ai, started the business in 1899 and served as President until 1961. His youngest son, David C. Ai, managed the company until his retirement in 1991. Currently, his youngest grandson, Steven C. Ai, manages the company as President, together with his sister Carol Ai May, as Vice President.
McKenna Maduli:
McKenna Maduli grew up in Kalihi Valley and in Hawaiʻi's music industry, as the daughter of industry titans Kata and Janet Maduli. The Maduli ʻohana produced memorable concerts like Mākaha Bash, and managed stars like Teresa Bright, Del Beazley, Mākaha Sons and Cyril Pahinui, just to name a few.
Maduli, a Roosevelt High graduate, spent two decades in the Continental U.S., reporting on the entertainment industry for MTV, NBC's Access Hollywood, and Billboard Live, interviewing celebrities like George Clooney, Alicia Keys and the one and only Oprah.
She returned home to Hawaiʻi in 2016, and after two years as a weather anchor and morning reporter, she joined the Hawaiʻi News Now team in 2018 working on local content development. Her latest project was producing and hosting Hulali: On The Red Carpet, the 2019 Nā Hōkū Hanohano fashion special.
For more information: citymill.com, @talkstorynow
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.