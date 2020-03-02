Maduli ’Ohana BBQ: set it and forget it with Traeger grill

The Traeger is a wood pellet grill. In it, pellets are drawn from a side-mounted hopper into a central burn chamber by an auger, then ignited by a hot metal rod. Those mechanisms run on electricity, so you've got to plug it in. It offers precise, digital temperature control integrated with meat thermometers. You can grill, smoke, bake, roast, baste and BBQ in it. Wi-FIRE technology allows you to monitor and adjust temperatures using your smartphone. The 780 Pro grill has 780 square inch space, which breaks down to 34 burgers or 6 rib racks or 6 whole chickens at once. City Mill's largest selection of Traeger Grills is available at Hawaii Kai, Mililani & Ewa Beach. All 8 stores carry the accessories (wood pellets, liners, covers, sauces and rubs).