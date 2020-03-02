Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders raise their voices urging you to be counted in 2020 Census

Census statistics are used by local, state and federal governments to inform decisions on how to allocate billions of dollars in federal funds annually for the next 10 years on critical programs important for low-income people in the Hawaii community, which has a poverty rate almost 6 percent higher than the U.S. as a whole. Local, state, and federal leaders use census population statistics to decide where to fund critical public services for your community like education and schools, fire and police departments, roads and bridges, hospitals and healthcare programs, and more. Businesses use census statistics to help decide where to add jobs and services. Medicaid Insurance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program for low-income people are among the programs whose funding is based in part on census statistics. Census statistics are used by local, state, and federal governments to inform decisions on how to fund programs for schools and education in the NHPI community. Plus, Head Start early education for preschool children, teacher training, and programs for children with special education needs are among the programs whose federal funding is based in part on census statistics.