Forecast: Slower winds and drier conditions on the way

The persistent strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep advisory level surf in place along east facing shores through at least Tuesday, and possibly right through mid week. Surf will trend downward Wednesday night and Thursday, before rising back close to advisory levels Friday night into next weekend.. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain very small through the week and into next weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background south and southwesterly swells moving through.