Forecast: More showers before drier conditions, lighter winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will keep windy trade winds in the forecast through Monday morning.
An upper-level low lingers over the island chain with enhanced showers in the forecast through Monday. Both systems will weaken and drift away from the islands producing lighter trade winds along with drying trends on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another strong high center builds back in over the Central Pacific producing breezy to windy trade winds with increasing shower trends from Thursday into next weekend.
The persistent strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will keep advisory-level surf in place along east-facing shores through at least Tuesday, and possibly right through mid week.
Surf will trend downward Wednesday night and Thursday, before rising back close to advisory levels Friday night into next weekend.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain very small through the week and into next weekend.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly background south and southwesterly swells moving through.
