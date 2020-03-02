EMS: 2 women injured in apparent stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two women were injured in an apparent stabbing in Kalihi on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.
The call came in around 6 a.m. to an apartment building on North King Street.
EMS said both women — ages 60 and 52 — suffered multiple wounds to their abdomens.
They were listed in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital. But police sources said one of the victims is now in critical condition.
A male suspect has reportedly been arrested.
Sources said the suspect and victims knew each other.
This story will be updated.
