Don’t touch your face ... and other things you can do to cut your chances of getting sick

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the US sees more cases of the coronavirus ― during a busy flu season ― officials are urging people to practice good hygiene to lower their chances of getting sick.
What does that mean exactly?
- Wash your hands ... frequently.
When you wash your hands, count to 20 as you lather up (or about as long as it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song).
You should be washing your hands every time you use the restroom ― something only about 35% of men and 65% of women actually do, according to the CDC.
Also wash your hands before you eat and when you get in the door after a long day.
When you don’t have a sink handy, go for a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Don’t touch your face!
It’s easier said than done, but try to keep your hands away from your face.
That means no resting your chin in your hands. No rubbing your eyes. No scratching your nose.
- Get your flu shot.
The symptoms of the seasonal flu and coronavirus (COVID-19) are pretty similar.
That’s why public health officials are urging people to get a flu shot. It will help protect you against the flu and reduce the number of people who see health care during a busy time.
- Stay home if you’re sick.
It can be tough to stay home when you’re sick, but officials say employers’ attitudes toward sick time needs to change in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Staying home doesn’t necessarily mean not working. You could attend meetings remotely or tackle the day’s work from your home computer.
- Disinfect surfaces that are touched a lot.
Scientists don’t yet know how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces so your best bet is to disinfect frequently with cleaning wipes or spray.
Use disinfectants on things like your computer keyboard, your kitchen surfaces and your table.
For more tips, head to the state Health Department’s coronavirus web page.
