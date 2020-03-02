A day of hula, culture and tradition with Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua

"The importance as kumu hula that we try to really install in our students really comes from mom," said Ka'upu. "Yes, we had to kind of create our own style and make sure that all of our kumu were ok with it, ok with what we are doing, what we're perpetuating from each of them because when you look at us we don't look really like Johnny Lum Ho. We don't really look like Ray Fonseca, don't really look like Uncle Holo or mom. We do look like a mesh of them. It took us a few years. Sometimes get(ting) into arguments. It's also our style of dancing and what we were strong in in our respective styles."