48-year-old Waikoloa man becomes Hawaii Island’s sixth traffic fatality of 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A three-vehicle crash took the life of a 48-year-old Waikoloa man on Hawaii Island Friday night.
The victim has been publicly identified by police as Wayne Lopaka Keikekanehaenalu Awai.
Just after 7 p.m., police responded to a call for the crash on Waikoloa Road, just mauka of the 2 mile marker.
Through the investigation, police learned that Awai was behind the wheel of a 1990 Isuzu pickup. He was heading east when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound Jeep. That vehicle was being driven by a 63-year-old California man. He and his 53-year-old passenger were not injured.
The Isuzu then crashed head-on into a Mazda 6 sedan. The driver of that vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Kailua-Kona, was taken to a hospital in serious condition for treatment.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene and closed the road for several hours to investigate.
Authorities say Awai was pronounced dead at the hospital later in the evening.
Police do not believe speed was a factor in the crash. Other contributing factors are still under investigation.
This marks Hawaii Island’s 6th traffic fatality compared to two this same time last year.
Anyone who may have witnessed the deadly crash is asked to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646 ext. 229
