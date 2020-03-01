Man dead after crashing into concrete rail pillar in Leeward Oahu

The truck was totaled in the crash. Loved ones of the victim gathered at the scene Sunday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM HST - Updated March 1 at 11:21 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died after crashing into a pillar for Honolulu’s rail project in Leeward Oahu Sunday morning.

According to EMS officials, the man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t yet been released.

The man crashed into the concrete pillar along Old Ft. Weaver Road and Farrington in the vicinity of Kahi Mohala around 8 a.m.

The road was closed for several hours. Honolulu police have not yet released information as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

