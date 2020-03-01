Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

FERAL PIGS-GUAM
Bill to remove hunting permit need for feral pigs in Guam
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — License requirements and fees to hunt feral pigs in Guam are expected to be removed under a bill that would reclassify the animals as an unprotected species. Pacific Daily News reported that the bill was introduced Friday by Sen. Clynt Ridgell who said removing restrictions would allow the community to develop solutions to controlling the feral pig population. Feral pigs are not native to Guam and have been blamed for damaging farms and vegetable gardens, chasing after pets and their owners, and harming native species of plants. Piti Mayor Jesse Alig says allowing residents to hunt feral pigs will help reduce the population.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS BAN
Maui County considering ban on short-term vacation rentals
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — County officials in Maui have said they are considering a ban on all short-term vacation rentals to combat illegal rental operations on the island. Maui News reported that the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled a public information meeting on the issue to solicit community feedback. The meeting is scheduled for March 6 at the Department of Planning building in Wailuku. Department Director Michele McLean says no bill or rule change is expected to be proposed, and that the meeting is just to collect input on a potential ban. County officials say it could take a few years to phase out short-term rentals.
HAWAII COUNCILMAN-METH CHARGES
Prosecutors: Hawaii man led meth ring while councilman
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii politician has pleaded not guilty to allegations he led a drug-trafficking organization while serving as a county councilman. Allegations against Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun include running a drug-trafficking organization, supplying guns, conspiring with a gang leader, requesting sexual favors as payment for drugs and assaulting a police officer. Brun and 11 co-defendants were arrested Thursday. Prosecutors say Brun obtained meth from a leader of the United Samoan Organization gang and had drugs mailed to Hawaii from California. The case highlights the hold crystal meth has on some people in the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii House speaker eyeing outbreak's affect on tax revenue
HONOLULU (AP) — The speaker of Hawaii’s House of Representatives wants to get lawmakers ready to cut spending if tax revenue drops sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak. He's asking lawmakers to authorize a committee that will study how the outbreak will affect Hawaii's economy. Scott Saiki says he's not currently proposing to cut spending and build up financial reserves. He says he wants to assess the economic effect of the outbreak before taking such steps. But he says such cuts are a possibility.
XGR-ANIMAL HOARDING
New Hampshire mulls providing treatment for animal hoarders
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Hoarders being prosecuted for animal cruelty would get some help under a bill being considered by New Hampshire lawmakers. The proposal before the House Environment and Agriculture Committee would define animal hoarding within the state’s animal cruelty statute. It would also add a provision that allowing a court to order psychological evaluations of and treatment for animals taken in as a result of hoarding. Only a few other states have such laws. Opponents of the bill have due process concerns and worry it could lead to the criminalization of mental illness.
GUN LAWS-POLICE REQUEST
Honolulu first responders push for measures to control guns
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu's police chief and other first responders have asked state lawmakers to pass a package of gun control bills they say could prevent violence like the shooting that left two police officers and a woman dead last month. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard made an appeal Wednesday for proposals to ban rifle magazines that hold more than 10 bullets and for new restrictions on the sale of ammunition. The announcement came in advance of voting in the state House and Senate on a package of firearms bills. Some lawmakers say the bills would close loopholes and prevent gun-related crimes.