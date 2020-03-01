Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — County officials in Maui have said they are considering a ban on all short-term vacation rentals to combat illegal rental operations on the island. Maui News reported that the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled a public information meeting on the issue to solicit community feedback. The meeting is scheduled for March 6 at the Department of Planning building in Wailuku. Department Director Michele McLean says no bill or rule change is expected to be proposed, and that the meeting is just to collect input on a potential ban. County officials say it could take a few years to phase out short-term rentals.