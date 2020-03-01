Kauai native celebrates a 100-year milestone on a day that comes once every 4 years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai-native Katsuyo Inafuku has technically only had 26 actual birthdays throughout her life — even though she’s been alive for a century.
That’s because she was born in a leap year on Feb. 29, 1920.
Saturday marked Inafuku’s 100th revolution around the Sun on a day that only comes once every four years.
Those born on Feb. 29 are part of an exclusive group of people with birth rights into the “leapling club." They’re often referred to as “leaplings” or “leapers.”
The odds of being born on a leap day are 1 in 1,461. Back in 2016, it was estimated there were about 187,000 leaplings alone in the U.S. and Inafuku was one of them.
Family members wanted to celebrate the milestone birthday and shared with Hawaii News Now some facts about her life.
She was born in Kilauea on the northern side of Kauai. Over the years, Inafuku fell in love and had a family of her own. For 75 blissful years, she was married to James Inafuku until he passed away in 2018. Together they worked hard to raise seven children of their own — four daughters and three sons.
Today, her family has greatly expanded and she has 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. They came together Saturday for a special birthday party in her honor.
We asked her the golden question of what her secret to a long life is. She says its her love for Jesus, working on her husband’s family chicken farm, and eating her favorite guilty pleasures: Snickers and coffee.
Inafuku shares the rare birthday with some famous people including rapper Ja Rule, classic artist and performer Dinah Shore, and bandleader and saxophonist Jimmy Dorsey.
And in case you’re wondering, it’s really up to the leapling to decide when they want to celebrate their birthday in non-leap years. Some do it on Feb. 28 while others mark the day on March 1.
Either way, the happiest of birthdays Katsuyo Inafuku!
