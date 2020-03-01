Hanabusa officially launches campaign for Honolulu mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa launched her campaign for Honolulu mayor Saturday.
“This is a journey that we are going to make together,” she told supporters at new campaign headquarters.
The Waianae native’s political career began in 1999, first in the state senate, where she served as Senate President. She then represented Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House.
In 2018, she made an unsuccessful bid to unseat Gov. David Ige.
Hanabusa said she can make the tough decisions and tackle issues affecting Oahu like crime, road conditions, and coronavirus concerns.
“You have to be able to understand the concerns of the people are not going to be the same. The priorities are not going to be the same for everyone. But we have to address it so people feel safe,” she said.
HNN political analyst Colin Moore believes her strength lies in her previous experience in office.
“Her campaign is really going to be about her experience and confidence and I think that’s probably the way she has to play it, because I think there’s going to be other candidates who are going to run as outsiders, who can bring a fresh perspective,” said Moore.
Hanabusa joins a long list of other mayoral contenders, including businessman Keith Amemiya, City Councilwoman Kymberly Pine and former Hawaii News Now general manager Rick Blangiardi.
