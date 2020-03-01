Body found confirmed to be that of missing woman on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body found two weekends ago near Hawaii Island’s Wainaku Scenic Lookout is confirmed to be that of Megan May Funderburk.
Hawaii Isle police confirmed her identification Friday.
Funderburk is an Oregon native. Authorities said an autopsy revealed that she died of an accidental fall and foul play was not suspected.
Since her disappearance, friends and family have frantically searched the lookout area just outside of Hilo where the 24-year-old was last seen alive on Feb. 9.
Police said positive identification was made by dental record comparisons. The records were obtained from Oregon.
In a statement on a Facebook page set up to help organize search volunteers, Megan’s father said in part, “I want to thank everybody for their outpour of love and support in helping me and my family during this difficult time. I can’t tell you how much it has been helping me to hear about how my precious daughter touched so many lives.”
The family is working to organize a celebration of life both in Hawaii and Oregon.
