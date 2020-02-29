Wind advisory issued statewide, possible snowfall on summits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been issued for most of the state until 6 a.m. Monday for the possibility of strong east to northeast trade winds that could topple trees and cause power outages.
The National Weather Service said the advisory covers all areas of the Hawaiian islands except the summit areas of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. The summits are under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Sunday for the possibility for freezing rain and snow accumulations of up to three inches.
Sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour will be possible, with localized gusts over 45 miles per hour, especially in areas of showers.
Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles such as large trucks or SUV’s, should drive with caution. Residents should secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose objects that could be blown around by strong wind gusts.
The winds ar being generated by a strong area of high pressure to the northeast of the islands. At the same time, wetter conditions will be possible because of an upper level disturbance just to the northeast of the state. The disturbance is forecast to move over the state this weekend and could produce numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms
