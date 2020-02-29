Strong gusts, widespread showers, isolated thunderstorms for the weekend

A wet and windy weekend is in store for the islands. Gusty sustained trade winds are being generated by a strong high pressure system far to the northeast of the state, with possible east to northeast winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour and gusts over 45 miles per hour possible through the weekend.
At the same time, an upper level disturbance will drift over the islands, producing numerous showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.
The disturbance also could bring snow and freezing rain to the summit areas of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala, which are under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening.
The strong winds are also generating a rough and choppy trade swell for east-facing shores, which are under a high surf advisory. Waves could climb to warning levels Sunday and Monday as the winds increase.
Surf on north and west shores will be declining through the weekend and will likely will remain small through the rest of the coming week. South shore surf will also be on the small side for the next several days.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.