Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday morning.
Police did not provide a specific location, however they said the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle.
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m.
The man was taken to Queen’s Medical Center.
It’s unknown if alcohol and drugs were contributing factors
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.