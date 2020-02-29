Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in Honolulu

File photo of a Honolulu police car. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | February 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM HST - Updated February 29 at 1:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday morning.

Police did not provide a specific location, however they said the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m.

The man was taken to Queen’s Medical Center.

It’s unknown if alcohol and drugs were contributing factors

This story may be updated.

