Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

Prosecutors: Hawaii man led meth ring while councilman
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii politician has pleaded not guilty to allegations he led a drug-trafficking organization while serving as a county councilman. Allegations against Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun include running a drug-trafficking organization, supplying guns, conspiring with a gang leader, requesting sexual favors as payment for drugs and assaulting a police officer. Brun and 11 co-defendants were arrested Thursday. Prosecutors say Brun obtained meth from a leader of the United Samoan Organization gang and had drugs mailed to Hawaii from California. The case highlights the hold crystal meth has on some people in the state.
Hawaii House speaker eyeing outbreak's affect on tax revenue
HONOLULU (AP) — The speaker of Hawaii’s House of Representatives wants to get lawmakers ready to cut spending if tax revenue drops sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak. He's asking lawmakers to authorize a committee that will study how the outbreak will affect Hawaii's economy. Scott Saiki says he's not currently proposing to cut spending and build up financial reserves. He says he wants to assess the economic effect of the outbreak before taking such steps. But he says such cuts are a possibility.
Honolulu first responders push for measures to control guns
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu's police chief and other first responders have asked state lawmakers to pass a package of gun control bills they say could prevent violence like the shooting that left two police officers and a woman dead last month. Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard made an appeal Wednesday for proposals to ban rifle magazines that hold more than 10 bullets and for new restrictions on the sale of ammunition. The announcement came in advance of voting in the state House and Senate on a package of firearms bills. Some lawmakers say the bills would close loopholes and prevent gun-related crimes.
Geothermal plant reopening pushed to second half of 2020
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The company that owns Puna Geothermal Venture says the power plant is expected to restart operations in the second half of 2020. That's later than an estimate made in December. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that Ormat Technologies Inc. says the Big Island plant's restart has been held up because of delayed building permitting. Ormat’s website says permits required for the construction and operation of the substation were recently obtained. Initial testing is expected to start during the second quarter of the year. The company hopes the plant will operate at full capacity by the third quarter.
Hawaii expects to be able to test for new virus next week
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's epidemiologist says the state should be ready to begin testing for the coronavirus next week. State officials have been eager to test for COVID-19 for weeks. But they haven't been able to because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent defective test kits. Dr. Sarah Park from the state Department of Health says the CDC and the Association of Public Health Laboratories have worked out a solution to allow labs in Hawaii and elsewhere to begin testing with components of those kits that aren't defective. Hawaii is preparing money to respond to the outbreak, with a Senate committee allocating $10.5 million in emergency spending.
County official in Hawaii charged in federal meth probe
HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are charging a Kauai councilman and 11 others with conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine, among other crimes. The Kauai Police Department said it worked with federal agencies to secure an indictment against Kauai County Councilmember Arthur Brun and 11 other people. Officials did not name the 11 others that are being charged. The indictment was not immediately available Thursday. Kauai police and federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and others will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the charges.