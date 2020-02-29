Kakaako Kitchen says ‘mahalo’ as 25-year run comes to close

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 25 years in business, Kakaako Kitchen will serve its final customers on Friday.
One of Hawaii’s favorite island-style restaurants recently announced that they wouldn’t be renewing their lease at Ward Center.
The eatery was known for ono plate lunches, big salads and house baked desserts.
“I find myself reflecting and being so thankful for the opportunity to share my love of food with those who have walked through our doors over the last 20 years,” said Russell Siu, the restaurant’s chef.
If you plan to make a visit for one last bite, be advised: certain menu items have already been sold out.
