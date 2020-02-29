Gusty trade winds and a wetter pattern this weekend; possible t-storms

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - HOLD ON! The winds will not let up until Tuesday of next week. On Leap Day, our bonus day, more showers will pick up over Maui and Hawaii Island and then spread more west into the weekend. Along with gusty trades- we are transitioning to a wet weather pattern, especially windward and mauka. Wet weather will continue through next week Monday as an upper level low lingers over the Hawaiian Islands. This could even bring the threat of thunderstorms this weekend.