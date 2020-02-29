Former Warriors star Nate Jackson to undergo second heart surgery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - During perhaps one of the greatest era’s of University of Hawaii football, Nate Jackson was one of the program’s biggest stars.
With his long Hawaiian hair flowing out of his helmet the undersized free safety was a fan favorite for years under head coach June Jones.
Jackson, earned second team All-WAC selections in his junior and senior seasons, from 1998-2001.
His play on the field eventually led to a tryout with the NFL following his senior season.
Jackon’s life and athletic career were thriving until 2002 when Jackson contracted staff infection an everything changed.
“I had just came home from training camp with the Tennessee Titans," said Jackson. “I just felt like I was getting sick, with flu symptoms it just got worst and worst and next thing you know I’m in the hospital, that’s when they found out that the staff had attached itself to the mitral valve.”
The Mitral valve is an essential component of the heart that helps regulate blood flow so.
Following Jackson’s surgery in 2003 he led an active lifestyle, coaching his children on football and baseball fields across Hawaii.
Eight months ago he began training for a hunting trip in the mainland when he noticed something wasn’t right.
“I was trying to get into shape to do a few things was coming up," said Jackson. "I didn’t realize it at the time that my heart was actually telling me, something was wrong, and in December I had the stroke.”
After undergoing medical tests Jackson was informed the valve was severely deteriorated and hell need to have heart surgery again in the coming weeks.
“They’re going to go in an change the valve out," said Jackson. "They’ll put in another valve to replace the one they replaced 17 years ago.”
To help the family with medical expenses Jackson’s longtime friend Larry Cambra is orchestrating a fundraiser for Jackson following the surgery.
“When you meet Nate you become friends with him and you realize he has a big heart," said Cambra. "He would do anything for you, so its kind of cruel irony that its his heart that’s giving him trouble.”
Despite the recovery process that lies ahead Jackson is confident hell be ok no matter what comes.
“I feel good," said Jackson. "I’m not too worried about it because I been through it once and I feel confident in the doctors and they’re going to give me the best chance.”
