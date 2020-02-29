After months-long closure, Hanapepe Bridge nearly ready to reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than six months of repairs, county officials on Kauai announced Friday that they were finalizing plans to reopening the historic Hanapepe Bridge.
The bridge was closed back in June 2019. Access on Hanapepe Road was previously limited to pedestrians and bicycles, but will now include all motorists, and new water lines, walkway grating, and pipe supports were all implemented during the repair process.
The construction of the bridge is part of the Hanapepe-Eleele Systems Improvement Project, an almost $9 million investment to replace aging infrastructure and improve the reliability of the Hanapepe and Eleele water systems. Nearly half of the funding came from state legislature.
Improvements included replacement of main water lines, the refurbishment of a station booster pump, and new connections to water meters.
The project will conclude with repaving and is expected to finish at some point over the summer.
