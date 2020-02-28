Teen arrested after allegedly running over fellow student during argument

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 15-year-old was rushed into emergency surgery earlier this week after witnesses say he was run over during an off-campus argument with a fellow student.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Portlock Road.
Police sources say the driver behind the wheel was a 16-year-old boy. Witnesses say after he drove over the victim, he took off and left his Kaiser High classmate bloody in the street.
Bo Eaton saw the entire encounter unfold and said he’s still in shock.
He recently visited the 15-year-old in the hospital and said he’s in good spirits.
Eaton first crossed paths with the young man Tuesday, moments before he was struck by an SUV.
X-rays provided by the boy’s mother show his lower leg broken in two places.
“I could see his bone sticking out,” said Eaton. “And the poor kid had road rash all over his body.”
Witnesses say it all stemmed from an argument between the two classmates.
Eaton says he drove up on the suspect, who was blocking traffic on Portlock Road.
“The driver of the car that was sideways in the road. He was kind of getting in the other kid’s face and chest bumping him,” said Eaton. “He took his phone out of his hand and went and got in the car.”
The victim chased after him, reaching through the driver’s side window in an attempt to retrieve his phone. But Eaton said the driver rolled up his window and hit the gas.
“The car takes off and it takes off pretty fast. It swerves hard right and swerves hard left,” he said.
The victim then let go of the SUV and fell.
“As he tumbled, his right leg was run over by the back left tire. It just snapped in half,” Eaton said.
Eaton stayed with the boy until paramedics arrived. Looking back, he says he wishes he could have intervened sooner.
Police confirm the 16-year-old suspect was arrested.
