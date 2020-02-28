State agencies push to remove criminal activity in Whitmore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Agribusiness Development Corporation, along with a law enforcement team, conducted a sweep of 230 acres of vacant agricultural land near Whitmore Village known as a hotbed for criminal activity.
Law enforcement arrested three individuals who were wanted with outstanding arrest warrants and new charges, as well as issued 11 trespass warnings.
The parcel of land has troubled the Whitmore community for years.
The ADC plans to increase security of the land and to clear out brush, trash and abandoned vehicles.
The ADC will put its efforts into making sure the area will be ready for farming and agriculture purposes by the summer of 2020.
