2020 started out with a bang for Hawaii tourism, but the industry isn’t celebrating

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw a big boost in visitor arrivals and spending in January, new figures show.
But the increases are likely to be short-lived as fears about a global outbreak of coronavirus grow.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority reports a 5% increase in visitor arrivals to Hawaii in January ― compared to the same month last year.
The increase was driven by visitors from the mainland and Japan.
Spending was also up by 5%, with tourists spending over $1.7 billion on lodging, airfare, car rentals and other expenses.
Despite the good news, the tourism industry is hardly celebrating.
Hoteliers and others say they’re bracing for a decline in visitor arrivals and spending as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in countries around the globe.
