2020 started out with a bang for Hawaii tourism, but the industry isn’t celebrating

File image of visitors in Waikiki. (Source: HNN File)
By Kirsten Sibley | February 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM HST - Updated February 27 at 5:14 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw a big boost in visitor arrivals and spending in January, new figures show.

But the increases are likely to be short-lived as fears about a global outbreak of coronavirus grow.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reports a 5% increase in visitor arrivals to Hawaii in January ― compared to the same month last year.

The increase was driven by visitors from the mainland and Japan.

Spending was also up by 5%, with tourists spending over $1.7 billion on lodging, airfare, car rentals and other expenses.

Despite the good news, the tourism industry is hardly celebrating.

Hoteliers and others say they’re bracing for a decline in visitor arrivals and spending as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in countries around the globe.

