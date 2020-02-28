Open House: Condominiums in town, Single family house in Ewa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It's Aloha Friday, so it's time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. If you're looking for a condo in town, check out some of these options! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is in the Punchbowl area, and it's move-in ready with a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The property also has a nice pool, but not too many amenities to keep costs down. It's priced at $435,000.
Speaking of condos, there's also this 3-bed, 3-bath two-story unit in Kakaako. It's got gorgeous floor to ceiling windows so you can wake up to stunning views, and there's even a grand staircase worthy of Cinderella! The building is pet friendly and has several amenities. This one's priced at $910,000 dollars.
Finally, check out this single family home in Ewa Beach. The corner lot in Coral Ridge features stainless steel appliances, Nest Smart Home products and upgraded bathrooms. There’s also a spacious yard, which is perfect for the kids to run around with the dogs. It’s also conveniently located near Ka Makana Ali’i and UH West Oahu. It can be yours for $825,000. So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.