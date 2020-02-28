McDonald shines at NFL Combine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald made the most of his opportunities in front of NFL Scouts this afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
McDonald was apart of the second group of quarterbacks an wide receivers who took part in on the field throwing drills and physical assessments.
McDonald tallied the highest vertical leap in the quarterback group jumping 36 inches and posted a 10-1 broad jump the 4th best out of the quarterbacks competing.
The California native then posted 4.6 and 4.5 in his two attempts at the 40 yard dash.
Former St. Louis Crusader Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in today’s NFL Combine but does plan to throw in front of scouts on April 9th in Alabama.
This story will be updated.
