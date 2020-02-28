Longtime Hawaii photographer battling terminal pancreatic cancer has final wish

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime photographer and contributor of Hawaii News Now who’s battling terminal pancreatic cancer has a final wish: to tour Maui so he can take photos of his beloved island one last time.
Photographer Asa Ellison has captured numerous photos — from the Kilauea eruption to king tides along Honoapiilani Highway on Maui.
His wife and a friend have organized a GoFundMe page to raise money to take Ellison around Maui for his “final tour.”
The money will also go towards medical costs.
Ellison’s family said he had been in perfect health early February — until he was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Since then, it has spread to other organs.
He is currently in hospice care on Maui.
