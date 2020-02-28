Local entertainers among first impacted by cancellation of overseas events amidst coronavirus fears

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the first people to feel the economic impact of the outbreak are Hawaii's best known entertainers.
Some had gigs in Japan canceled after the Japanese government suggested postponing big cultural and sporting events.
Award-winning band, Hookena, was supposed travel to Koriyama, Japan next week for a concert, but on Wednesday the promoters canceled. Musician Horace Dudoit III says it was actually a relief.
"I was actually getting scared to be going next week so thank God it was cancelled," he said.
He says these types of events take a year of planning and he travels to Japan three times a year.
"We could have used the money, but no amount of money is going to be worth our lives," he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Japan is at a level 2 warning. That means older adults and people with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel because of the increased risk.
Musician Josh Tatofi says his 10-day gig in Japan also also got canceled. He's not complaining saying the expected travel was nerve wracking.
"Our airline seats, wipe it down. If we are on the train, wipe down whatever you can. Everything just kind of started started. Oh my goodness. We had to pick up everything, gloves, masks.
Kumu hula Vicky Holt Takamine of Pua Alii Ilima says many artists rely on travel outside of Hawaii especially Japan to earn a living.
"For our local entertainers and our kumu hula that are teaching in Japan and teaching outside of Hawaii, it's going to be a big economic impact to us. Many of our artists make their money away," she said.
"We are really concerned. I'm scheduled to go to Los Angeles and some of my friends are not wanting to go," she added.
Lt. Governor Josh Green says Hawaii should be prepared, but calm.
“Japan is already facing some pretty hard realities. Japan gets 40 percent of its tourism from China, shut down totally and that will have some effects on Hawaii,” he said.
