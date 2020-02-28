LATEST: Testing for coronavirus to begin soon in Hawaii; 80 are ‘self-monitoring’ statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid growing concerns about a global outbreak of the coronavirus, state public health officials are urging residents to be prepared ― but don’t panic.
They say the risk to Hawaii residents of contracting the virus remains low.
Here are the latest updates on the virus in Hawaii:
The CDC has given the green light to the state’s laboratory to start testing for coronavirus.
State health officials said Hawaii could have the capacity to begin testing as early as next week.
The governor and others have expressed growing frustration in recent weeks over the inability to test for the virus because of a series of CDC stumbles, including flawed tests sent to the state.
So far, no one has been tested for the coronavirus in Hawaii.
That’s because of the CDC criteria that was in place for testing: Patients had to be exhibiting significant symptoms and recently traveled to China.
The CDC changed that criteria this week given the possibility of transmission in the US.
Travelers to other areas can now be tested along with those who are exhibiting severe respiratory distress but have tested negative for other illnesses, including the flu.
The state Health Department says 80 people are self-monitoring for the coronavirus in Hawaii after recent travel to China.
Self-monitoring is essentially a voluntary quarantine under Health Department supervision.
Officials said 73 of those who are self-monitoring are on Oahu. The Big Island has five people in the category while Maui and Kauai have one each.
Testing for coronavirus in the United States is reserved for people exhibiting severe symptoms.
That means mild cases of the illness could be missed, complicating efforts to track and contain it.
Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, said the testing issues are a concern.
“We are not testing the mild to moderately ill. That is definitely a concern we share,” she said.
“That’s why we are part of a national discussion right now with other states and the CDC to discuss how we might do surveillance for those kind of conditions that mild to moderate illness out there.”
She added that there is a potential that Hawaii has already seen mild to moderate cases of coronavirus.
“We are trying to understand potential impacts ahead of being able to test those individuals,” she said.
The State Department is asking Americans to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea as the country scrambles to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
Authorities already advised against all travel to China.
Meanwhile, a Level 2 advisory has been issued for Japan, advising travelers to take extra precautions in the country.
To find the latest travel advisories, click here.
