Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's epidemiologist says the state should be ready to begin testing for the coronavirus next week. State officials have been eager to test for COVID-19 for weeks. But they haven't been able to because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent defective test kits. Dr. Sarah Park from the state Department of Health says the CDC and the Association of Public Health Laboratories have worked out a solution to allow labs in Hawaii and elsewhere to begin testing with components of those kits that aren't defective. Hawaii is preparing money to respond to the outbreak, with a Senate committee allocating $10.5 million in emergency spending.