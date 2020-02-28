Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii expects to be able to test for new virus next week
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's epidemiologist says the state should be ready to begin testing for the coronavirus next week. State officials have been eager to test for COVID-19 for weeks. But they haven't been able to because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent defective test kits. Dr. Sarah Park from the state Department of Health says the CDC and the Association of Public Health Laboratories have worked out a solution to allow labs in Hawaii and elsewhere to begin testing with components of those kits that aren't defective. Hawaii is preparing money to respond to the outbreak, with a Senate committee allocating $10.5 million in emergency spending.
HAWAII COUNCILMAN-METH CHARGES
County official in Hawaii charged in federal meth probe
HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are charging a Kauai councilman and 11 others with conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine, among other crimes. The Kauai Police Department said it worked with federal agencies to secure an indictment against Kauai County Councilmember Arthur Brun and 11 other people. Officials did not name the 11 others that are being charged. The indictment was not immediately available Thursday. Kauai police and federal law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and others will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the charges.
AP-GUAM-WAR-SURVIVORS-COMPENSATION
Guam residents compensated for war atrocities decades later
HAGATÑA, Guam (AP) — More than 3,000 people on Guam are expecting to get long-awaited compensation from the U.S. government for their suffering at the hands of imperial Japan during World War II. Japan invaded Guam in 1941 and occupied the U.S. territory for nearly three years. Now, payments of $10,000 to $25,000 will be made to those who underwent forced labor or internment, suffered severe injury or rape, or lost loved ones during that time. The United States' 1951 peace treaty with Japan forgave Japan of the responsibility to pay Guam reparations. The compensation program is instead being funded with federal tax money normally reserved for Guam's government.
RESCUED SEA LIONS
Rescued California sea lions now at Hawaii aquatic park
HONOLULU (AP) — Two sea lions rescued off the coast of California are making their debut at a new home in a Hawaii aquatic park. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that two 3-year-old female sea lions named Niblet and Brawler joined the aquatic attractions at Sea Life Park on Oahu Wednesday. They were separately rescued by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates marine animals. After a quarantine and health care they have been transferred to the park in Waimanalo. The park says the sea lions will not be performers but will be used as part of its educational program.
VACATION RENTALS
Vacation rentals decline on Oahu, increase on other islands
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has released data showing the number of short-term vacation rentals on Oahu continued to decline, while the state's other islands saw increases. Hawaii Public Radio reported Oahu had 30,000 fewer short-term rental nights available in January 2020 compared to the same month last year. That's a 13% drop. Wailea and Lahaina posted double-digit increases of 26% and 36%. Kauai hada 23% increase. Hawaii Island saw a modest increase of 9%, concentrated around Kona. And Hilo experienced a slight decline of 0.1%. Maui had the largest year-over-year increase with 27% growth.
MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED
Mom of missing kids waives extradition; bail stays at $5M
HONOLULU (AP) — Bail will remain at $5 million for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. A judge rejected defense attorneys' request to reduce bail at a hearing Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant. She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance captured worldwide attention after authorities pleaded for help in finding them. Vallow is waiving an extradition hearing, which was scheduled for March 2.