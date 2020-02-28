Hawaii’s oldest community college celebrates a big birthday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s oldest community college kicked off celebrations for its centennial year with a birthday party on campus Thursday.
Honolulu Community College enrolls about 3,500 credit students, 3,200 apprenticeship students and more than 5,000 continuing education students.
The campus was established in 1920 as the Territorial Trade School in Palama.
HCC started with 42 students in the building of the old Chinese Hospital in the area.
The campus was also known as Honolulu Vocational School and Honolulu Technical School before becoming part of the University of Hawaii system as a result of the Community College Act of 1964.
University officials say that HCC has been commended for its apprenticeship and other career and technical programs, Hawaiian studies center and commitment to sustainability.
The school offers 22 career-oriented programs ranging from cosmetology and early childhood education to diesel mechanics and refrigeration and air conditioning technology.
“One of the best community colleges because of all the trades, and students should just try,” said Bryce Aleviado, HCC student, in a news release.
“Like if you’re afraid to come to school, like even high schoolers, just come just try. If you don’t try college, you are going to be like aww I should have went.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.