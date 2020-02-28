Hawaii singer turns all 4 coaches’ chairs on ‘The Voice’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nation will get a chance to watch a Hawaii singer wow all the coaches on “The Voice” on Monday night.
Thunderstorm Artis, of Haleiwa, had all four coaches turning their chairs during his rendition of The Beatles’ “Blackbird.”
“It sounded like it was pre-recorded to me," said Blake Shelton, the famed country singer who is now one of three coaches on the show. “It was that in the pocket and that in the zone.”
Kelly Clarkson added, “When a voice like yours comes along, we all turn around very quickly because we are all aware of what’s standing on stage right now, which is someone who could win this competition.”
And newcomer coach Nick Jonas praised Thunderstorm for his excellent voice control.
“There’s definitely a story there that you can share with the world. And I’m telling you they’re going to be honored to hear you sing, and I would be honored to be your coach,” Jonas said.
And John Legend said he’s “notoriously stingy” about turning his chair, but he heard “magic” in Thunderstorm’s voice.
Artis was born on the North Shore of Oahu and often performs in Honolulu with brother Ron Artis II.
The two performed at the Honolulu Museum of Art back in 2015, as well as released a 2014 album, “A Family Like Mine” that took them on a tour to Seattle and then through Vancouver, Canada.
In 2019, Thunderstorm played at numerous festivals including the High Sierra Festival, Wonderlust Festival Oahu, and the Trilogy Sanctuary.
His father Ron Artis — A Motown musician — performed the keyboards on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
Thunderstorm’s music genre includes folk, rock, soul, and country, and is often known to jump into renditions of Elton John or the Beatles are his concerts, according to his ArtistEcard Bio.
As all four coaches from “The Voice” offered him spots on their teams, Artis will have until Monday to decide who he will perform for.
