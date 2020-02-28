Hawaii looks to sweep UC Riverside

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors. Callum McRae, Arinze Chidom, Dominick Pickett and Khyber Kabellis have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's scoring this year and 70 percent of all Highlanders points over the team's last five games.EFFICIENT EDDIE: Eddie Stansberry has connected on 35.6 percent of the 225 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 14 for 34 over the last five games. He's also made 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.