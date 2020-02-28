Gusty trade winds with more showers heading in for the weekend

A northwest swell was been slow to arrive, but it appears that it will be big enough to produce high surf along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through Friday evening. Surf will slowly build along east facing shores as the trade winds strengthen, and will remain elevated into the new work week. An HSA for east facing shores will likely be needed over the weekend, and it is possible the surf could reach warning levels along east facing shores. No other significant swells are expected through the middle of next week.