Authorities: Social media threat at Mililani High School not credible

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani High School is open Friday after officials said a threat circulating over social media was not credible.
School officials said the social media threat came in the form of text messages and images.
The school's principal sent a message to parents, letting them know that Honolulu police and the FBI investigated but found that the threats were not credible.
The principal also tried to reassure parents that student and staff safety is the school’s top priority, especially after two students were stabbed by a classmate on Monday.
Those students are not being identified either since they are minors.
