Woman seriously injured after fight breaks out in McCully

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured in an altercation in McCully on Thursday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.
A large police presence was on scene on Young Street around 4:40 a.m.
EMS said a fight broke out between neighbors at an apartment building.
The woman who was injured was struck in the head with some kind of object, EMS said.
Police did not release further details, but a Hawaii News Now crew on scene said one person was taken into custody.
It also appeared there was also a male victim with his head wrapped in a bandage.
This story will be updated.
