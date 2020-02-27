Warriors football schedule released for 2020 season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2020 University of Hawai’i football schedule was officially announced after the Mountain West revealed its conference slate.
The Warriors schedule includes a total of 13 games – seven home and six away.
For the second consecutive season, UH will play three Pac-12 opponents, including back-to-back contests to open the season, with their season opener at Arizona in Week 0 (Aug. 29) and home opener versus UCLA in Week 1 (Sept. 5).
The Rainbow Warriors will also travel to Oregon (Sept. 19). for the first time in program history, an UH will conclude the season with consecutive road games – Nov. 21 at San Jose State and Nov. 28 at San Diego State.
UH’s final regular season home contest is Nov. 14 against UNLV, marking the earliest home finale in over 100 years.
UH’s Mountain West Conference slate includes a rematch of last year’s conference title game against Boise State, Oct. 24 at Aloha Stadium.
The Broncos defeated Hawaii twice in Boise last season and the Warriors will look for their first win in the series since 2007. UH will also host conference opponents Nevada (Oct. 3), New Mexico (Nov. 7) and UNLV (Nov. 14) and travel for league road games at Air Force (Oct. 17) and Fresno State (Oct. 31).
UH’s other non-conference opponents include Fordham (Sept. 12) and New Mexico State (Oct. 10), both in Honolulu.
