Waiahole Elementary to celebrate 136 years with benefit concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waiahole Elementary will be celebrating their upcoming 136th anniversary with a benefit concert featuring some highly anticipated local entertainers.
Waiahole Elementary was founded in 1883 during the reign of King David Kalakaua. It is one of the oldest schools on Oahu. Its also one of the smaller schools with a student body of less than 100 in grades Pre-K through 6th.
The upcoming concert will be held on the school’s back field on March 14 from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m.
In addition to the craft booths, inflatables, face painting, food and more, local musicians including Jerry Santos, Hoku Zuttermeister, Mike Love and more are set to perform.
The money raised will go towards improving the schools classroom technologies.
Tickets can be purchased at the school’s main officer for $10 a person in advance, or $15 on the day of. Children 5 and under are free.
For more information, contact the Main Office at (808) 239-3111 or email mminer@waiahole.k12.hi.us.
