Wahine to host Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tourney

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH Wahine softball team (8-8) continues their 15 game home-stand this week hosting the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament from Thursday, Feb. 27-Sunday, Mar. 1.
Powerhouse Oregon State, Nevada and SeattleU, will all be coming to Honolulu for the four-day tourney at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
The Wahine open the tournament against Oregon St. and according to UH head coach Bob Coolen a victory over a perennial power such as the Beavers would go along way in solidifying the Wahine’s confidence the rest of the season.
“We need to beat a power five team,” said Coolen. “We haven’t beaten a power five team in a couple years, we need to have the mentality, we need to beat a power five this weekend, this is a good tournament and we’ll learn a lot about ourselves."
Freshman second baseman Rachel Sabourin hit .556 this past week and earned all-tournament honors for the Hawai’i Invitational.
Although the Rainbow Wahine are No. 6 in the Big West with a .303 team batting average. The ’Bows lead the league with 91 runs scored, 135 hits, 81 RBI, a .513 team slugging percentage, 23 home runs, 229 total bases, 446 at bats, and 513 total plate appearances.
Washington transfer Nawai Kaupe continues to lead UH with six home runs, 12 runs scored, and a .792 slugging percentage. She also has a team-high 19 hits and she is third on the team with 13 RBI.
Senior catcher/first baseman Callee Heen is currently ranked No. 5 in the UH record books with 43 home runs.
She is just one HR from tying former UH great Kate Robinson who hit 44 during her career.
This year, Heen is currently hitting .348 (16-for46) at the plate with a team-high 16 RBI.
She is second on the team with five home runs, 11 runs scored and a .761 slugging percentage. Heen leads UH with a .483 on-base percentage while also posting a team-high nine walks.
