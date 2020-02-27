Stansberry and Raimo to be honored on Senior night this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will host its final two home games of the season, beginning with a match-up with Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 27.
The teams battled in the conference opener on Jan. 9 in Fullerton with UH winning 75-69. UH has won the last four in the series and have lost just twice to the Titans in the last 15 meetings.
The 'Bows, have dropped five of their last six games, an are coming off a road split with a win at UC Riverside and loss at Long Beach State.
UH is in a tie for fourth in the BIg West and find themselves just a game out of second place and 1.5 games ahead of eighth in a tight league race.
UH’s last four losses have come by an average of just 4.0 points, but the Stan Sheriff Center has proved to be a welcomed place of play for the 'Bows who have posted a 13-5 record at home this year, 4-2 in Big West play.
Following its game vs. CSUF, UH will play UC Riverside in its home finale on Saturday, an Seniors Eddie Stansberry and Zigmars Raimo will make their final home appearances this week.
Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.