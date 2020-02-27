Lockdowns lifted at West Oahu schools after reports of ‘possible gunshot-like noises’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All lockdowns have been lifted at five West Oahu schools on Thursday morning after reports of “possible gunshot-like noises,” according to the state Department of Education.
Honolulu police gave the all-clear around 9:05 a.m.
The following schools were affected: Campbell High, Ilima Intermediate, Ewa Beach Elementary, Pohakea Elementary and Kaimiloa Elementary schools.
The DOE said the noises were heard off campus near Campbell High School.
Parents and teachers told Hawaii News Now they received texts and emails, saying the schools were locked down around 8:20 a.m.
Honolulu police said nothing happened on campus and the schools were locked down for safety reasons.
Officials did not provide further details.
This story will be updated.
